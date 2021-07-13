Meredith, Moo shut out Sunfish

A sterling pitching performance by Nolan Meredith and Levi Kiuchi propelled the Fremont Moo to a 1-0 win over the Sioux Falls Sunfish Monday night. The win was Fremont’s second shutout of the season and evened the five-game series between two of the top teams in the Clark Division in the second half at two games each.

In his first start for the Moo (28-14 overall/8-3 second half), Meredith (2-0) baffled Sunfish hitters by effectively locating his pitches and changing speeds. He allowed five hits while pitching seven shutout innings, an outing more than twice as long as his season high. He walked two and struck out seven when allowing just one batter to reach third base.

The biggest scoring threat mounted by Sioux Falls (22-20/8-3) came in the bottom of the fourth. After Dylan Criquet Danielson led off the inning with a double, Benito Garcia followed two batters later with a single to left. Criquet Danielson tried to score from second on the hit, but a perfect relay from Ryan Koski to Luke White to Trey Nichols gunned down Criquet Danielson at the plate.

Kiuchi came out of the bullpen to begin the eighth and allowed a one-out bunt single in the eighth but permitted no more baserunners while earning his first save of the year.