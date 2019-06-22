MidAmerica Nazarene University
MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its president's, dean’s list and honor roll for the spring 2019 semester. A total of 384 students qualified for one of the honors.
All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The president's list is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; dean's list ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the honor roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Elizabeth Krohn of Fremont was named to the dean’s list.