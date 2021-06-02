Midland announces fall gridiron slate

The fall schedule is set for Midland football.

The Warriors, coming off a 5-3 season in which they played a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) schedule only, will have six home games in an 11-game season.

Midland will open up their 2021 slate on August 28 with its lone non-conference game as they take on Sterling College.

The Warriors were just 1-8 last year including a 1-6 mark in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

The remaining ten games will be against GPAC foes including a new face to the GPAC gridiron. Mount Marty will play its first-ever season of football in 2021. The Warriors and the Lancers in the final regular-season game for both schools on November 13.

Other home conference games feature matchups with Northwestern College, Dakota Wesleyan University, Briar Cliff University, and Doane University. In total, Midland will have six home games at Heedum Field this year.

Road games in the GPAC for Midland this year include trips to Dordt University, University of Jamestown, Morningside University, Concordia University, and Hastings College.

2021 Schedule

Aug. 28 - Sterling College, 1 p.m.