Midland baseball opened its season Wednesday in Arizona, losing 12-5 to Arizona Christian.

The Firestorm, who were already eight games deep into their schedule, struck for five runs in the bottom of the first behind a double and a pair of sacrifice hits.

The Warriors’ starter, Jay Lambert gave up just two hits but allowed five earned runs in his lone inning of work.

After a scoreless second , Midland notched its first run of the season as Beau Boyle doubled home Trey Nichols, with two a two-out hit down the left field line. ACU countered four runs in their half of the inning and took a 9-1 lead.

The Warriors’ pitching and defense settled in as they became more comfortable under the night sky. ACU struck for two runs in the 4th before back-to-back shutout innings for Midland.

Following a one-run inning for the Firestorm in the 7th, the Warriors’ offense broke through with a two-out rally in the top of the 8th. Hilton Mehrmann got things going, reaching on a throwing error. Then Jayden Gibson launched a ball over the fence for his first home run as a Warrior. Two batters later, after Dax Wandler worked a walk, Nichols hit a two-run homer of his own to make it a 12-5 game.

Midland (0-1) will continued its play in the invitational with Thursday against British Columbia (3-2). The Thunderbirds, who made the trip to the desert from Vancouver, and the Warriors will be meeting for the first time ever in any sport.