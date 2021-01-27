Midland bowling returns with a flourish

The Midland bowling team started back up on their season this past weekend after a long hiatus with multiple cancellations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not competing since the end of September, both teams were able to work their way to second place finishes at the Mustang Invitational.

“Both teams bowled well and were in contention for the win all day,” said Midland coach Bill Holbrook.

Midland was joined by a mix of other schools including GPAC members Morningside College and Hastings College. Overall, there was a total of nine teams on the women’s side and ten on the men’s side.

Individually, Brittney Schnicke paced the entire competition, including the men’s side, with her total of 876 in four games, averaging 219 a game. She finished first individually and was named to the women’s all-tournament team.

Not far behind was Chloe Herman who finished 4th with a total of 801, averaging 200.25 per game. Rounding out the Warriors in the top 10 was Samantha LeClear, who finished 9th with 727 and an average of 181.75 per game.

On the men’s side, the Warriors had three bowlers place in the top 20 with Tyler Hunter the highest earner, placing 10th with a total of 778 and an average of 194.5 a game.