Midland cross country get first race in at Dordt

Midland University’s cross country teams began their season with a strong showing at the Dordt Sunflower Opener on Saturday.

The women ran a 5k race laid out on Dordt University Campus against eight other teams and a handful of individual runners. Midland placed 8th on the women’s side with a group of newcomers leading the way.

Madilynn Edwards paced the Warriors with a time of 22:20.34 in her collegiate debut, placing 36th overall. Freshmen Myia Johnson and Emma Christianson were 56th (21:12.38) and 94th (22:33.83) respectively. Junior Erin Kahnk had a time of 24:58.40 in her season debut while freshman Jaden Donley had a time of 25:40.81 and sophomore Jaineilly Ortiz had a time of 26:24.34.

On the men’s side the Warriors placed 6th as a team and were led by a solid group of veterans. They competed on an 8k course, also winding through the Dordt campus.

Sophomore Jose Gonzalez led the way for the Midland men with a time of 27:21.87, placing 33rd individually. Junior Alex France and sophomore Christian McCafferty were the next quickest for the Warriors, with times of 28:11.60 (53rd) and 29:01.82 (68th). Sophomore Ross McMahon was 86th with a time of 30:12.37 while freshman Gabe Becher had a time of 32:55.44 in his first collegiate race.