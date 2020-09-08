Midland cross country get first race in at Dordt

Midland University’s cross country teams began their season with a strong showing at the Dordt Sunflower Opener on Saturday.
The women ran a 5k race laid out on Dordt University Campus against eight other teams and a handful of individual runners. Midland placed 8th on the women’s side with a group of newcomers leading the way.
Madilynn Edwards paced the Warriors with a time of 22:20.34 in her collegiate debut, placing 36th overall. Freshmen Myia Johnson and Emma Christianson were 56th (21:12.38) and 94th (22:33.83) respectively. Junior Erin Kahnk had a time of 24:58.40 in her season debut while freshman Jaden Donley had a time of 25:40.81 and sophomore Jaineilly Ortiz had a time of 26:24.34.
On the men’s side the Warriors placed 6th as a team and were led by a solid group of veterans. They competed on an 8k course, also winding through the Dordt campus.
Sophomore Jose Gonzalez led the way for the Midland men with a time of 27:21.87, placing 33rd individually. Junior Alex France and sophomore Christian McCafferty were the next quickest for the Warriors, with times of 28:11.60 (53rd) and 29:01.82 (68th). Sophomore Ross McMahon was 86th with a time of 30:12.37 while freshman Gabe Becher had a time of 32:55.44 in his first collegiate race.
“The course was nice and dry which gave us favorable conditions,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “It was really good to be back racing. I thought our athletes raced smartly. Especially for having at least a six month layoff since their last competitive race. They really enjoyed getting back to competing.”
“Now that we’ve shaken off some of the rust, and should have our full team soon, we’re looking forward to competing on the 19th.”
Midland will travel to Sioux City, Iowa in two weeks to compete at the Morningside Invitational.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!