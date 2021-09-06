Midland cross country runs at Augustana Twilight meet

The Midland cross country season got underway Friday at the Augustana Twilight meet.

The event, which is run under the lights, featured a five-kilometer race for the women and a four-mile race for the men.

As a team, Midland placed 21st in the women’s team standings and 20th in the men’s race.

Teams, ranging from NCAA Division I to two-year schools, from all over the region competed in the annual kickoff to the season. The event also saw high school junior varsity and varsity races.

Madilynn Edwards was the quickest woman for the Warriors. She ran a time of 20:54.59 and finished 137th in a field of 329 runners. Others competing for Midland were: Myia Johnson (21:07.02, 153), Darby Walsh (22:25.24, 212), Emma Christianson (22:36.32, 223), Erin Kahnk (27:54.50, 327), and Jaineily Ortiz (28:28.24, 328).

Over on the men’s side, Jon Mahoney led the way for Midland. He ran a time of 2:21.95, finishing 77th in the field of 344 runners.

Joining him in the top half of finishers was Christian McCafferty. He placed 125th with a time of 22:09.22. Rounding out the lineup were: Zac McGeorge (22:56.17, 179), Eli Bottom (22:56.37, 180), and Henri Stöckermann (23:46.49, 245).

Midland’s next race will come on Saturday, September 18 when they compete at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.

