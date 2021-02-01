Midland dance, cheer win home invite

Competitive dance season is finally here as Midland University opened their 2021 season at their annual invitational on Friday night.

The Warriors hosted teams from the College of Saint Mary, Doane University, and Hastings College at the Midland Invitational.

The Warriors earned top marks from the judges with a score of 83.23 to place first. Hastings came in second (62.53) followed by CSM (62.23) and Doane (58.17).

“The Midland Invitational is always an important competition for the team because this event sets the stage for the remainder of the season,” said head coach Katie Speicher on the importance of beginning strong.

Midland will take the floor this upcoming weekend at the Concordia Cheer & Dance Invitational. Competition begins at 10:00 a.m. inside Friedrich Arena in Seward, Nebraska.

The Midland competitive cheer team also captured a first-place finish at the Midland Invitational on Friday. The Warriors earned top scores in the field of three teams that also included Doane University and Ottawa University.

Midland had a score of 86.95, an improvement of nearly 10 points from Thursday night, to win the event. Ottawa was second with a score of 77.92 while Doane was third with a 59.15.

Midland will look to build upon their strong showing as they prepare for another invitational competition this upcoming weekend. They’ll travel to nearby Seward, Nebraska for Concordia Cheer & Dance Invitational on Saturday, February 6. Competition begins at 10 a.m. inside Friedrich Arena.

