Both the Midland dance and cheer teams took the floor at the 2023 NAIA National Championships with the dance team taking home the runner-up trophy and the cheer squad finishing fifth.

“I am so incredibly proud of the energy that the team brought to the National Championship floor today,” said dance coach Erin Sibbald. “They set their sights on bringing their strongest performance to date and they absolutely accomplished that goal. This group is truly magic, and we are so grateful to be bringing home the runner-up trophy.”

After a strong start in prelims, Midland increased its score in finals but was unable to overtake the top spot, finishing as the national runners-up with an overall score of 89.76.

In prelims, the Warriors earned a score of 86.23, putting them in second place after the first day.

Midland earned high honors from the judges’ panel, improving by 4.7 points from prelims, with a score of 90.93.

With the prelims score worth 25% and finals worth 75% of the final score, the Warriors earned an overall score of 89.76 to finish second behind St. Ambrose (93.40).

The cheer squad also moved up from their prelims placement, finishing with an overall score of 86.97.

In prelims, the Warriors earned a score of 84.77, putting them in seventh place heading after the opening day of competition.

The Warriors improved their prelims’ score with a final round score of 87.70, an improvement of 2.93.

St. Ambrose also won the cheer title with a score of 95.51.