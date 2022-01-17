Midland falls to No. 14 Northwestern

No. 14 Northwestern handed the Midland women their fourth-straight loss Saturday, beating the Warriors 78-59.

The Warriors fall to 7-12 on the season and 3-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Midland came out battling in the first quarter with Emma Shepard, Sam Shepard, and Peyton Wingert combined for the team’s 11 points in the quarter. They trailed by just two, 13-122, as the Raiders shot 5 of 18 from the field.

The second quarter saw Northwestern’s shooting take off as they exploded for 30 points.

The Warriors netted just 14 points in the quarter as they turned the ball over five times, which led to 10 Raider points.

At the break, Northwestern led 43-25.

The Warriors’ strife continued in the third as they were outscored 19-13. A bright spot in the period was their bench which scored eight points. Kennedy Darner had six with a pair of three-pointers while Amber Wolever scored the other field goal.

Heading into the final quarter, the Raiders held a comfortable 62-38 lead.

Over the final ten minutes, Midland’s bench put up their best quarter of the day with 15 points. Darner again led the way with six points but was matched by Kara Jennings who also converted on a pair of three-point shots.

Darner led the way with 15 points on the day, her second-highest total this season.

Joining her in double-digits was Peyton Wingert with 14 points. On the glass, Wingert led the way with eight rebounds while Erin Prusa and Lexi Kraft each pulled in four boards.

Midland (7-12, 3-9 GPAC) will return home to host GPAC opponent Mount Marty (2-17, 1-11 GPAC) this Wednesday night looking to redeem a road loss earlier this season.

Tip-off will start at 6 p.m. in Wikert Event Center for the matchup.

