Midland flag football picks up first win

The Midland flag football team picked up its first win of the season as the Warriors defeated the University of Saint Mary on Thursday afternoon, 38-25.

The Warriors run their record to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) with the victory.

Midland scored two first-quarter touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. First, it was a Casey Thompson reception from Angel Ioane from six yards out 7:38 on the clock. Then, Ioane found Micaela Nunez for a 38-yard strike at the 1:24 mark. The ensuing PAT was successful as Ioane ran it in herself.

USM battled back in the second quarter, scoring with 50 seconds left to make it a 13-6 game heading into the break.

The Warriors were quick to respond after halftime, scoring on their second play from scrimmage. A quick pass from Ioane to Spencer Mauk on the right sideline resulted in a 66-yard touchdown.

With the score 19-6, the Spires rallied back with back-to-back scores to pull event with five minutes left in the third. Midland rebounded with one more score in the quarter to take the lead, 25-19. Ioane and Mauk connect on a 49-yard pass and catch with 1:48 on the clock.

The back and forth script continued in the fourth as USM tied the game with 10 minutes to play at 25-25. That’s would prove to be the last tie of the game as Midland scored two more times and held St. Mary scoreless for the 13-point victory.

The Warriors took the lead for good with just under eight minutes to go in the game. Sade Ervin took a handoff and raced six yards into the endzone. The final score came as Ioane found Nunez again from 24 yards out.

Midland (1-4, 1-1 KCAC) will be back on the gridiron on March 26. The Warriors will travel to Salina, Kansas for a pair of games.

Midland will face Ottawa (5-2, 3-0 KCAC) and Kansas Wesleyan (2-4, 2-0 KCAC) with games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0