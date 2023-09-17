Dakota Wesleyan stunned Midland with a second half comeback to knock off the Warriors 33-32 Saturday in South Dakota.

Midland lead 26-13 going into the second half after scoring a touchdown to end the second quarter.

The Warriors attempts to go up three scores was denied by Dakota Wesleyan as they picked off a Garrison Beach pass on Midland's first possession of the half.

Three plays later, Dakota Wesleyan scored on a 38-yard pass to cut the lead down to 26-20.

The Tigers took the lead for the first time with their first possession of the fourth quarter. A 9-play 71-yard drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass to take a 27-26 lead.

Midland's Preston Williams set up the offense at midfield on the ensuing kickoff. Four plays later, Beach connected with Brodie Anderson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, with 10:19 to play. A two-point conversion pass from Beach to Brown failed, leaving Midland with a five point lead, 32-27.

The Tigers put together their longest drive of the game, 15 plays for 73 yards, as they marched down the field looking to regain the lead.

Running back Jamin Arend carried the ball in from the one-yard line to put DWU up 33-32. A two-point conversion pass from Lee to Arend failed, giving Midland hope with 1:22 left on the clock.

On the kickoff, the Warriors' Tegan Lemkau returned the ball to the 30-yard line. With 1:16 to play, Beach completed five of six passes to move the ball near midfield, to the Midland 48-yard line. As the Warriors faced a fourth down and two, Beach's pass to Anderson fell to the turn and DWU took over the ball on downs with 13 seconds remaining.

Midland started the scoring in the opening period.

The Warriors converted a fourth down and one from the Dakota Wesleyan 46-yard line, when Beach carried the ball for a two-yard gain to extend Midland's second drive of the day. Four plays later, Tyson Denkert carried the ball in from 10 yards out, to put Midland ahead 7-0.

The Tigers came right back, engineering a 10-play, 74-yard drive for a score. Austin Lee connected with Kiel Nelson on a 15-yard touchdown pass, on fourth down and nine. The Jaxon Patrick PAT made it 7-7 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, both teams would exchange punts again. Midland forced a punt from the DWU 4-yard line and Denkert returned it 20 yards to the Tigers' 25. Two plays later, Midland recaptured the lead when Beach carried the ball in from five yards out. A bad snap on the PAT kept the Warriors lead to just six, 13-7, with 8:33 left in the half.

On Midland's next possession, Beach completed a 14-yard pass to Maximus Wold for a touchdown, on the third play of the drive.

Dakota Wesleyan cut into the lead right before the break with a 9-play 65-yard drive. Lee connected with Nelson for a touchdown for the second time on the day, this time from 16 yards away. The point-after-attempt by Patrick was blocked by Midland's Noah Ethan, and the score was 20-13, Midland, with 1:12 left in the half.

A four-play march in the final moments of the half resulted in a touchdown for Midland. Beach hooked up with Tariq Brown on a 60-yard score with thirteen seconds left in the half. However, the Quinonez extra-point attempt was blocked. Midland took its 26-13 lead into the halftime locker room.

Offensively for Midland, Beach completed 27-of-35 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns, and had one interception.

Denkert led the Warriors in rushing as he carried the ball four times for 32 yards and a touchdown. Beach also carried the ball five times. He officially recorded zero yards but had a five-yard touchdown run.

Brown had a big day receiving for MU with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Wold hauled in five passes for 44 yards receiving and a touchdown. Anderson was also on the receiving end of a Beach touchdown pass. The sophomore tight end caught three passes for 17 yards.

Xavier Green led the Warrior defense with 12 tackles, two of which were in the backfield.

Midland remains on the road for its next game, traveling to Morningside. Kickoff between the Warriors and Mustangs is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Elwood Olson Stadium.