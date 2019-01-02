Midland University hosted the annual Viking-Warrior Open recently.
The event included 80 wrestlers from Augustana University, Central Christian College, Grand View University, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and several unattached competitors.
The Warriors, who rested their top wrestlers, picked up three wins in 21 matches. None of the Midland competitors placed.
Seward native Tristan Snover picked up a win by major decision over Zach Willey of Grand View at 149 pounds. Alton Johnson, a freshman from Lawton, Oklahoma, pinned Daniel Pena (unattached) at the 4:07 mark in the 285-pound division.
Midland other win came from Dalton Mueller. The North Bend freshman pinned teammate Charles Naone at the 1:33 mark at 174 pounds.
Up next for Midland is the 2019 NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky. The competition is scheduled for Jan. 5-6 at the Kentucky Expo Center – Freedom Hall. On Jan. 11, the Warriors will host the University of St. Mary.