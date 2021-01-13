Midland leads wire-to-wire in win over Flames

There was no need for a comeback effort for the Lady Warriors Wednesday night in their rematch with the College of Saint Mary’s, handling the Flames 72-61 in a wire-to-wire win.

In their first meeting this season on Jan. 4, Midland trailed by 10 before storming back for a 65-57 win.

The Flames made things interesting in the fourth quarter after the Lady Warriors appeared ready to cruise to a victory.

College of Saint Mary’s got within three, 64-61, with one minute, 59 seconds left to play.

Katy Gathje, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, stopped the Flames momentum out of a timeout with a lay-up, starting a 8-0 run by the Lady Warriors to finish off the game.

Midland leaned on Peyton Wingert for its offense in the opening frame as the junior scored nine of her 14 points in the opening ten minutes as the Lady Warriors got out to a 16-11 lead.

The Lady Warriors stretched its lead out to ten points by halftime, 36-26.

Midland kept its double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter at 54-44 and expanded it out to as many as 15 before the Flames made its late run.