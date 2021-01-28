Midland men drop close contest with Mount Marty

After a Lancer layup, Arturo Montes connected on his fifth three-pointer of the game to cut the lead back to three. After forcing a miss by the Lancers on the next possession, Midland got the ball back with 24 seconds remaining and a chance to tie.

The Warriors lost control on a possible game-tying shot, turning the ball back over to Mount Marty. The Warriors fouled after the turnover, sending Lancers to the line with less than two seconds left.

The Lancers would push their advantage to four, hitting the first free throw. The ensuing rebound went to Colby Tichota who quickly tapped the ball to Bo Sandquist who connect on a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer to shrink the Warriors' loss to a single point.

Rueschhoff led the Warriors in scoring with a career-high 24 points. Montes scored 15 points off the bench while Sandquist finished with 10 points.

“It was good to see Jake play aggressive tonight," said coach Oliver Drake. "I thought he passed on some open looks in the first half but after we got after him about that he responded. Arturo had some big threes. When you can get that out of a guy in your five-spot it really stretches the defense. Both of those guys played well and had some timely baskets for us.”

Midland (4-14, 2-13 GPAC) will be right back at with a game at home this Saturday against Northwestern (16-5, 11-5 GPAC). The Raiders defeated the Warriors 97-79 back in November. The rematch is set to tip at 4:00 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center in Fremont.

