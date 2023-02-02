The Midland men suffered a 91-63 loss to Concordia Wednesday night, trailing for the entirety of the contest.

The Bulldogs launched into the game with a 15-0 run, led by Noah Schutte as he contributed 7 of the 15 points at the onset.

“Their physicality got us tonight and they shot the ball really well,” said head coach Tyler Erwin.

Dominic Humm was the first to score for the team in orange to halt the opening run. The visitors quickly answered with another run, going on a 15-7 run, behind 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, for a 30-9 lead through the first nine minutes.

Jack Cooper sparked a run and put the Warriors back in striking distance as he added five of the next nine points. Concordia’s three-point shot cooled as the half progressed, they would take a 17-point lead to the locker rooms, 44-27.

After intermission, the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 26 as they went on a 7-0 run behind four quick free throws from Schutte and Garrett Seagren.

Emmanuel Bryson and Cooper answered with buckets in the paint along the way, but the Warriors couldn’t make the stops on defense they desperately needed to climb back into the game.

As a team, Midland shot 42% (23-for-55) from the field, but 20% (3-for-15) from three.

Bryson led the team with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Cooper added nine points to go along with two blocks. Shutte and Seagren each had 22 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Midland (9-15, 2-12 GPAC) will travel over seven hours to step on the hardwood against No. 11 Jamestown (21-3, 13-3 GPAC) this Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.