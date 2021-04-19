Midland men's bowling tie for first at sectional qualifier

Midland University competed in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships sectional qualifier this past weekend. The Warriors’ men’s team was dominant in their 16-team competition and tied for first place with a total of 7,956 pins. The women’s team placed sixth out of the 12 competing teams with a total of 7,086 pins.
The tournament consisted of 10 four-game Baker sets for a total of 40 Baker games, games 1-20 on were played on Saturday, and games 21-40 were played on Sunday. The four teams with the highest total pinfall for those games advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships.
On the men’s side, the Warriors were strong from the start of the tourney as they sat in first place with 3,960 pins and a 125-pin lead over the nearest team at the midway point.
On Sunday, they were even better as they knocked down 3,996 pins but were caught by Wichita State late in the day. The Shockers were the only school to record a higher total than Midland on Sunday with a total of 4,202 pins. The two teams share first place honors with a total of 7,956 pins knocked down in the competition.
Individually, none of the Warrior men placed in the top six to qualify for the Intercollegiate Single Championships, but out of 146 competitors, two Warriors finished in the top 15 of the tournament.
Junior Tyler Hunter led the Warriors and finished 11th overall in the tournament with a total of 1,184 pins. Not far behind, sophomore Isiah Bautista finished 13th overall with a total of 1,172 pins.
On the women’s side, the Warriors got off to a rocky start, sitting in 11th place after Saturday with just 3,419 pins. On Sunday, they picked up their play and knocked down the fifth most pins on the day with a total of 3,667. Their efforts propelled them into place 6th in the final standings with 7,086 pins. They finished 266 pins shy of the last championship qualifier.
In the singles competition, the Warriors were led by freshman Victoria Cruz who scored a total of 1,062 pins for 39th overall. Just a pin behind Cruz, tied for 40th place with two other competitors, was junior Chloe Herman with 1,061 pins.
The Warriors men’s team will now prepare for the 16-team Intercollegiate Team Championships tournament in Wyoming, Michigan on May 5-8. The Midland women’s season comes to a close. They finished the year with a conference championship and were runners-up in the NAIA National Championships.