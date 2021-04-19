Midland men's bowling tie for first at sectional qualifier

Midland University competed in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships sectional qualifier this past weekend. The Warriors’ men’s team was dominant in their 16-team competition and tied for first place with a total of 7,956 pins. The women’s team placed sixth out of the 12 competing teams with a total of 7,086 pins.

The tournament consisted of 10 four-game Baker sets for a total of 40 Baker games, games 1-20 on were played on Saturday, and games 21-40 were played on Sunday. The four teams with the highest total pinfall for those games advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships.

On the men’s side, the Warriors were strong from the start of the tourney as they sat in first place with 3,960 pins and a 125-pin lead over the nearest team at the midway point.

On Sunday, they were even better as they knocked down 3,996 pins but were caught by Wichita State late in the day. The Shockers were the only school to record a higher total than Midland on Sunday with a total of 4,202 pins. The two teams share first place honors with a total of 7,956 pins knocked down in the competition.