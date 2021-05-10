Midland men's bowling wraps up season

The Midland men’s bowling season came to an end this weekend at the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC), falling in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors earned the third-seed in the qualifying rounds. After starting with a loss in the double-elimination bracket play, Midland won a pair of matches. They beat Lawrence Technological University and Webber International University before ultimately falling to McKendree University in the quarterfinals.

The qualifiers consisted of 12 Baker games to determine seeding for the bracket play. The Warriors were excellent on the lanes scoring 200 or more in all but four games and finishing with a score of 2,475 pins, just 41 pins behind second-place Webber International University.

To begin bracket play, the Warriors were in a No. 3 versus No. 14 matchup against St. Francis University in the first round. Midland fell in the best-of-7 series in six games, 4-2.

With their backs against the wall, on the elimination of the bracket, the Warriors faced 11th-seeded Lawrence Tech and were victorious in the final game of the series, winning 4-3.

Midland carried that momentum into the next round where they bested 2nd-seeded Webber International University, 4-2.