Midland men's golf in second at GPAC tournament

The Midland men's golf team made the short trip to Elkhorn, Nebraska to compete in the first half of the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship on Monday and Tuesday. After holding down the second-place spot through 18 holes, the Warriors (588) finished in a tie with Briar Cliff University (588) after both teams shot 12-over par as a team Tuesday.

Morningside University (571) sits in first place after finishing the first half five shots under par. Northwestern College (600) and Doane University (602) round out the top five.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Peyton Koch (E, 144) who is tied for 4th place after a round of 69 on day two.

Ryan Rodgers, who finished tied for the individual lead on day one, sits in a tie for 11th with a score of 147 (+3).

Rounding out the Midland lineup is Preston Carbaugh (T13, 148), Drew Egan (T20, 152), and Ben Ngelingkong (+14, 158).

The second half of the GPAC golf championship is scheduled to take place April 22-23 at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Up next for Midland will be the Nebraska Intercollegiate on October 8-9. The two-day outing will take place in Norfolk, Nebraska at the Norfolk Country Club.

