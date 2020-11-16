Midland men's soccer draws with Hastings

The Midland men’s soccer came away with a 1-1 draw against Hastings in the Warriors final home game of the regular season Saturday.

In the 19th minute, Midland was able to set up for a set-piece with a corner kick. Thomas Crawford sent the ball in and found an unmarked Dominique Ishimwe who then headed the ball in for a Midland goal to make it 1-0.

Midland played a defensively-heavy game the rest of the way in an attempt to keep the Broncos off the scoreboard. The strategy worked until the 66th minute when Hastings found an equalizing strike to knot the game up at 1-1.

The game got very chippy as both teams were eager to score but with two overtimes neither team would be able to, ending in a draw.

Hastings outshot Midland 16-7 and 7-3 shots on goal. Marco Moresco ended the game with a total of six saves.

The Warriors drew total of 12 fouls compared to the Broncos 20 and five collective yellow cards were handed out.

“The desire and commitment from the boys tonight was excellent,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. We will look to end the season strong with a win on Wednesday against Presentation.”