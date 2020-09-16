Midland men's soccer looking to improve in 2020

Coming into the 2020 season, Midland’s Men’s Soccer team was picked for third along with Briar Cliff University in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) 2020 Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released at the start of fall camp.

Midland finished off the 2019 season with a 13-5-2 overall record and an 8-1-1 mark in the GPAC. With an appearance in the opening round of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Soccer National Championship where they fell 4-1 against Grand View University.

“Where we sit on the preseason poll has zero impact on where you will finish, so we don’t pay much attention to it,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “The team’s goals for the season are to only focus on the next practice and/or game and to use the opportunity to grow as individuals and as a team. With that mindset, we will reap the rewards at the end of the season.

The Warriors have two returners who made GPAC All-Conference honors. Jared Money, who received First Team honors, and Matthew Ricci, who was an honorable mention.

Money will be looked at as one of the leaders for the Warriors this upcoming season from his midfield spit.

Ricci led the team in saves with 23 total, averaging 1.77 per game.