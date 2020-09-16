Midland men's soccer looking to improve in 2020

Coming into the 2020 season, Midland’s Men’s Soccer team was picked for third along with Briar Cliff University in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) 2020 Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released at the start of fall camp.
Midland finished off the 2019 season with a 13-5-2 overall record and an 8-1-1 mark in the GPAC. With an appearance in the opening round of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Soccer National Championship where they fell 4-1 against Grand View University.
“Where we sit on the preseason poll has zero impact on where you will finish, so we don’t pay much attention to it,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “The team’s goals for the season are to only focus on the next practice and/or game and to use the opportunity to grow as individuals and as a team. With that mindset, we will reap the rewards at the end of the season.
The Warriors have two returners who made GPAC All-Conference honors. Jared Money, who received First Team honors, and Matthew Ricci, who was an honorable mention.
Money will be looked at as one of the leaders for the Warriors this upcoming season from his midfield spit.
Ricci led the team in saves with 23 total, averaging 1.77 per game.
“Those that have an important role within the team are Money, Yannick Pohland, Christian Sanchez, and Mario Bueso,” Martinez said. “Each are leaders in their own way and bring experience to the team that newcomers can learn from. My hope is that we have a standout year as a whole, but in order for that to happen we are going to need consistency throughout the season from certain players.”
Midland will travel up to University of Jamestown Jimmies for the first game of the season on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Warriors will look to seek revenge on the Jimmies as the Jimmies knocked out the Warriors in the first round of the GPAC Tournament last season with a final of 2-1.
The Warriors will need to finish in the top eight to get a seed into the GPAC Tournament that will take place November 5-13 and the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament Opening Round starting April 22 and final site starting May 4.
