The first goal at Heedum Field for the Midland men's soccer team will have to wait.

The Warriors were shutout 2-0 by Grand View Wednesday night, spoiling the home opener for the squad.

Grand View started strong in the first half with a goal in the 13th minute to take a 1-0 lead over Midland. The Warriors matched the Vikings in shot attempts 7-7 and held a slight edge in shots on frame 4-3, leaving Midland scoreless for the first half.

After the intermission, the Warriors were held in check offensively in the second half, as Grand View stayed consistent. The Vikings expanded their lead with a goal in the 56th minute. The Vikings had the shot advantage with 14-9, 5-3 on the frame for the contest.

Marco Moresco played the full 90 minutes in goal and picked up five saves on the night.

Midland (1-1) will travel to Lamoni, Iowa to take on Graceland (1-1). The matchup will take place at the John Rasmussen Soccer Complex on Saturday, September 2 at 4:00 p.m.