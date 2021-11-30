Midland opens pool play at NAIA tournament

Death, taxes and Midland volleyball playing at the final site of the national tournament.

For the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the No. 9 Warriors are back in Sioux City to compete to for the national title.

The path to a return trip to the NAIA national championship game for the Warriors begins with a pair of pool play games starting Tuesday.

Midland is in pool G with No. 7 Marian and No. 15 Montana Tech.

Midland opens play at the final sit with a late-night contest against the Orediggers a 7 p.m., who will play both of their national tournament games on Tuesday.

Montana Tech owns a 22-9 record this season with a 7-3 mark out of the Frontier Conference.

The Diggers earned an at-large berth and advanced to the final site with a five-set win over Bushnell (26-28, 25-19, 27-25, 28-26, 16-14).

On Wednesday, the Warriors and Wildcats will play at 3:30 p.m.

Marian won the Crossroads League Regular-Season and Postseason Tournament this season, going 33-1 along the way. Their lone loss of the season came on October 30 against in their conference regular-season finale.

The Wildcats won their Opening Round match in four sets, defeating Bryan (25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15).

