Midland opens season with win over Kansas Wesleyan

The Midland women's basketball team opened up its season with a 78-59 win over Kansas Wesleyan Thursday night.
The Warriors came out in the first aggressively crashing the boards by outrebounding the Coyotes both offensively (12) and defensively (12) while KWU had a total of 4 offensive and 14 defensive rebounds.
In her first collegiate game, Kennedy Darner came out firing 3-5 behind the arch with a total of nine points in the first half.
Along with Darner, Peyton Wingert had nine points shooting 3-6 from the field (50 percent) and 2-2 behind the arch.
The Warriors went into halftime with a 40-23 lead.
In the third quarter, the Coyotes started chipping away at the Warriors lead, outscoring Midland 19-16. The Warriors had a comfortable lead still by the end of the third quarter 56-42.
Going into the fourth quarter Midland went on a 10-2 to secure the season-opening victory.
KWU outshot Midland on the floor 44.8 percent to 42.3 percent, but Midland connected on 33.3 percent of it's 3-pointers compared to KWU’s 15.4 percent.
Midland finished with five different players in double digits. Katy Gathje led the way with 16 points, Darner with 14 points, Sam Shepard with 12 points, Wingert with 11 points along with a team-high seven rounds and Lexi Kraft added 10 points and seven assists on the night.
Midland (1-0) will take part in the Bellevue Classic in Bellevue on Oct. 30 and 31. They will play against Cottey College at 5:30 p.m. and Bellevue University 7:30 p.m., respectively.
