Midland opens season with win over Kansas Wesleyan

The Midland women's basketball team opened up its season with a 78-59 win over Kansas Wesleyan Thursday night.

The Warriors came out in the first aggressively crashing the boards by outrebounding the Coyotes both offensively (12) and defensively (12) while KWU had a total of 4 offensive and 14 defensive rebounds.

In her first collegiate game, Kennedy Darner came out firing 3-5 behind the arch with a total of nine points in the first half.

Along with Darner, Peyton Wingert had nine points shooting 3-6 from the field (50 percent) and 2-2 behind the arch.

The Warriors went into halftime with a 40-23 lead.

In the third quarter, the Coyotes started chipping away at the Warriors lead, outscoring Midland 19-16. The Warriors had a comfortable lead still by the end of the third quarter 56-42.

Going into the fourth quarter Midland went on a 10-2 to secure the season-opening victory.

KWU outshot Midland on the floor 44.8 percent to 42.3 percent, but Midland connected on 33.3 percent of it's 3-pointers compared to KWU’s 15.4 percent.