The success of the Midland University powerlifting teams has earned the Warriors a chance to compete at the international level.
The MU men's and women's teams won the titles in April at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Columbus, Ohio. Now the Warriors are turning their attention to the IPF World University Cup scheduled for July 21-27 in Tartu, Estonia.
Coach Tim Anderson, who also guided the MU men to a collegiate championship in 2018, said the Warriors were invited to the international competition after earning the titles in the spring.
"There were five U.S. universities invited to attend and we, by winning the championships, were the first one," he said, noting that Ohio State and the University of Pittsburgh will also attend. "We'll compete against universities from all over the world, including Russia, Poland, Great Britain and India."
Anderson said the invitation is a good bonus for the Warriors following their 2019 season.
"The collegiate stuff is our main focus," he said. "We want to win national championships and we did that in both men's and women's. We compete against (NCAA) Division I powerhouses that usually win it like Texas A&M, Ohio State or Louisiana Tech. I think this kind of puts Midland on the map globally and not just nationally."
During the competition in Ohio, Callie Spohn, Jodel Patino, Kloie Doublin and Ayla Thurstan won individual championships for the women. Kailey Jones was a runner-up. For the men, Austin Perkins, Kole Metts, Matt Weisberg and Joseph Pena were champions. Shane Nutt was second in his class.
Alexandra Chavez, who was fourth at nationals, will join Spohn, Patino, Jones and Yesenia Martinez in Estonia. Perkins, Weisberg and Nutt will be joined on the men's side by Henry Diers, Ben Cooney and Fremont native Devin Nielsen.
Anderson was named the school's first powerlifting coach in the spring of 2016. He quickly assembled a talented group in both gender classifications.
"When they hired me to start this program three years ago, I just didn't want to be a small school that goes and competes," he said. "My goal was to build a championship program. I went out and recruited some of the best athletes in the country."
That is evident on the roster. Chavez, Patino and Martinez are among the athletes from Texas. Nutt is from Michigan while Spohn and Weisberg are from Pennsylvania. Perkins is a native of Clinton, Mississippi, while Diers and Cooney are from Omaha.
"I went to places like Texas, Mississippi, Michigan and Wisconsin, found the No. 1 ranked kids in the country and recruited them to Midland," Anderson said. "I think when you put that many good athletes together, it creates the perfect atmosphere. We have a powerlifting facility that is top-notch. You put those athletes together in a great facility and give them good coaching, they just thrive off of each other. ... I think we have the most talented team in the country and the results show it."
Since the excursion to Estonia is during the summer, it is not a school-covered expense trip.
"The kids are going to have to pay 100 percent of the trip themselves," Anderson said. "The ones that are going are hard workers and they'll continue to do that with fundraising."
The team is also asking for community support. The school has set up a donor page where fans can donate funds to help offset expenses of the trip. It can be found at: www.midlandpowerlifting.com.
Anderson said this will be the first time that most of the team members have traveled overseas.
"This will be a new experience for them," he said. "Most of them will compete one day out of the week and the rest of the time they will support their teammates. We do, though, want to visit some of the sights in Estonia and broaden their horizons while we are over there."