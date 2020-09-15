Midland shooting season opens with triangular victory

Midland University opened the season over the weekend with a triangular versus Iowa Western Community College and Concordia University in Omaha, Neb. The teams began competition on Saturday with the Warrior’s competing in Trap, Skeet and Double’s Trap.

“For our first shoot of the year, we definitely started out on the right foot,” said coach Jake McThenia “We have plenty of things to work on and look to get some of our freshmen more reps, but we’re off to a solid start and look forward to the rest of the season.

In Skeet, the Warriors shot a 485/500 for the team event which was good for 1st place.

The five contributing scores for the Warriors included sophomore Jace Garza (99), senior Canyon Ferris (97), junior Dino Manuel (97), senior Ben Lowe (96), and senior Kaleb Scherer (96).

The Warriors had a pair of shooters in the top-three of the individual standings as Garza took 1st in the men’s side after winning his shoot-off against Iowa Western’s Clayton Moore 4-3 and Manuel earned 3rd place.

In the Warrior’s strongest event, American Trap, the team scored 494/500.