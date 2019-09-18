Midland University’s shotgun sports team traveled down to Hays, Kansas, last weekend to compete in the Fort Hays State Shoot.
The Warriors competed against Fort Hays State University, Lindenwood University, Colorado State University, Iowa Western Community College, Hastings College, Concordia University, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, and Pratt Community College.
The Warriors kicked things off on Friday with the combined skeet events consisting of 50 American Skeet and 50 Doubles Skeet. The Warriors had a 485/500 which led to a second-place finish behind Fort Hays. The top five scores from Midland used consisted of Casey Petersen with a 98, Canyon Ferris, Dalton Wilcox and Bradyn Snell each shot 97s and Cole Collier rounded out with a 96.
On Saturday the teams competed in American Trap and Wobble Trap, each consisting of 100 targets.
In the Wobble event, the Warriors shot another 485/500 as a team taking another second-place finish behind Fort Hays. The top five scores for the event were led by Hunter Reinig with an impressive 99/100, Ferris and Dalton Ritchie each shot 97s, and rounding out the group was Snell and Ben Lowe each shooting 96s.
In the American Trap event, the Warriors had a 489/500 which placed them third. The top scores from this event came from Ferris with a 99, Petersen and Kaleb Scherer with 98s, and Jace Garza, Reinig, and Fremonter Jack Bowman each had 97s.
The final event of the weekend on Sunday was the Doubles Trap event. In windy conditions, the Warriors fought through and placed third. The top scores came from Charlie Wachtel with a 95, Garza with a 94, and Ritchie, Bowman, and Petersen each had 93s.
At the end of the shoot, the Warriors were able to come away with a second place team HOA with a score of 1,897, falling to Fort Hays State who had a 1,915.
MU’s top-five HOA shooters were Petersen, Ferris, Ritchie, Wilcox, Wachtel and Snell. The latter two tied for the fifth spot. Petersen also placed third in the Male HOA, while Ferris and Ritchie placed in the top 10 respectively.
“We got beat in events that we should have won, but we stayed in the hunt all weekend,” Midland coach Bret Erickson said. “The windy weather conditions made it challenging for our shooters, but everyone had to compete in it.”
MU will host an event Friday-Sunday at the Lincoln Trap and Skeet Club.