Midland University earned a sweep over Dakota Wesleyan at home on Sunday taking the pair of games 11-3 and 12-1.

Midland 11,

Dakota Wesleyan 3Hadyn Crawford started the Warriors off with a double out to right center. Connor Petersen singled to left field to bring in the first run and make it a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Tigers tied up the game with a run off three hits in the third.

In the top of the 4th, Jayden Gibson was walked as Trystan Mills came in as his courtesy runner. With back-to-back errors on the Tigers, Nathaniel Reyes was able to get on second base, advancing Mills to third. The bases loaded up as Dax Wandler was walked. The Warriors drew another walk from the Tigers, earning the RBI free pass. A wild pitch followed and allowed Reyes to make it home.

Yealex Lopez cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right-center field.

Jacob Liquori then singled to shortstop. Hadyn Crawford capped the seven-hit frame with a homer to left-center to boost the lead to 8-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dakota Wesleyan was able to get a pair of runs back with three hits.

Midland added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to cap their scoring efforts.

Owen Kelley earned the win, with Trey Nichols coming on in relief. Kelley pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, three runs, and striking out five. Nichols pitched two innings, allowing one hit, no runs, and had a strikeout.

Midland 12,

Dakota Wesleyan 1Crawford started the scoring in game two with a sole home run in the second inning.

A sacrifice fly by Trey Nichols drove in a second run for Midland.

The Warriors added a run in the fifth on a bases load walk drawn by Liquori.

Dakota Wesleyan finally broke their scoreless drought in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right center.

A two-run seventh gave way for a seven-run eighth inning that ultimately induced the run rule.

Crawford smacked a grand slam to center, his second homer of the game, to make it 12-1.

Jay Lambert earned the win, pitching five innings with three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. Jonathan Foreman (2.0), Liquori (0.2), and Petersen (0.1) worked in relief.

Midland (16-13, 8-4 GPAC) will be back in action next weekend in Yankton, South Dakota to take on Mount Marty (24-7, 7-3 GPAC) in a four-game series. The first doubleheader will take place on Friday, with a 1 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The second doubleheader will take place on Saturday with a start time of 1 p.m.