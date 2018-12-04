KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 Women’s Soccer All-America Teams.
Midland University had four players earn recognition after their historic run to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Lady Warriors honorees are headlined by Rachel Thigpen’s first-team selection at goal keeper.
Thigpen becomes the first player in school history as well as the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) to be selected as a first-team All-American.
Three of Thigpen’s teammates were also honored. Forward Nayeli Rodriguez was named to the second team. Defender Alaina Melanson was a third-team selection while midfielder PT Perez captured honorable mention recognition.
Thigpen had a breakout year for the Lady Warriors, as she was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.
She followed that up with a great showing at the final site of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The sophomore from Santee, California, had a standout performance in the team’s shootout against Martin Methodist in the round of 16. Saving three kicks in a row all but securedher team a spot in the quarterfinals.
Thigpen set a school record with 14 shutouts this season.
“Rachel has been outstanding all year for us in goal. To be named GPAC Defensive Player of the year and to follow that up with being recognized as a first-team All-American is outstanding,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “I am proud of Rachel and look forward to the next two years with her.”
Rodriguez continued to showcase her play in the Midland attack. Earlier this year she was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. She scored a team-high 16 goals this year and has a school-best 53 career goals
“Nayeli has rewritten the record books here at Midland owning all but one individual attacking record,” Jarosik said. “Being named GPAC Offensive Player of the Year this year was great but being recognized as a second-team All-American is a wonderful achievement. I am excited to see what she does in her senior year”
Melanson was a key part of a dominate MU defense. The Santee, California, native was a All-GPAC pick.
“Alaina has been a rock the last three years on our back line,” Jarosik said. “She is a very smart defender. I was very happy to see her recognized.”
Perez earns her second All-American recognition as she was named an honorable mention pick in 2017. She has been a solid contributor the past three years in the midfield and attack for the Lady Warriors.
She was also named first-team all-league pick once again this season, her third-straight appearance. She was second on the team this year with 15 goals, including seven game-winners.
“For the second year in a row PT has been and named honorable mention All-American,” Jarosik said. “She was the GPAC Player of the Year in 2017 and followed it up with a very impressive year this year. I look forward to PT’s final season at Midland next year”
The Lady Warriors finished with a 14-3-4 record. Their season ended with a 3-1 loss to top-seeded Southeastern at the national tournament.