SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If anyone didn’t know what type of season the Midland University softball team was having, all they would have to do is look at the Great Plains Athletic Conference awards.
Mike Heard, who guided Midland to a share of the GPAC regular-season championship, was named the Coach of the Year for the second-straight season in a vote by his peers.
Heard has directed Midland to a 31-10 record so far this season, including 18-4 in the conference. The Lady Warriors, who shared the league title with Morningside, received one of the conference’s automatic bids to the NAIA Tournament.
Junior designated player/catcher Katlin Anders was named the GPAC Player of the Year while senior Jaylee Hinrichs was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year for the second-straight season.
Anders led the league in hitting for the second time in her career with a .530 average. She also won the batting title after her freshman season.
This season, the Corona, California, native topped the conference in hits (70), slugging percentage (.939), and total bases (124). She was second in home runs (11) and third in RBI (40) and doubles (41).
Hinrichs, a senior from Lincoln, was dominant in back-to-back seasons. She led the GPAC in ERA (1.21), strikeouts (275) as well as opponent batting average (.138), hits allowed per game (3.41), and wins (22).
Joining Anders and Hinrichs on the all-conference first team were juniors Sierra Athow and Bobbi Singleton. Athow was selected as an infielder while Singleton earned one of the outfield spots.
Athow, a junior shortstop from Gretna, was second in the GPAC in hitting this year (.435). She also hit five home runs and had 37 RBI.
Singleton, a junior from Lincoln, hit .325 with seven doubles, two homers and 25 RBI.
Third baseman Angela Brazil, a junior from Half Moon Bay, California, and center fielder Andrea Cespedes, a sophomore from Newhall, California, were honorable mention selections.
Midland will begin postseason play Monday at the NAIA Opening Round in Springfield, Missouri. The Lady Warriors will face Baker University at 11 a.m. in the first round of the four-team double-elimination bracket. The other two teams are Marian (Indiana) University and Indiana University-Southeast.