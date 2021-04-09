Midland softball sweeps Broncos to extend win streak to seven

Fliam held the Broncos in check to secure the secured the win as she tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Game Two: Midland 7, Hastings 6 (8 innings)

Game two favored Midland early as the Warriors got up 2-0 with an RBI single from Bobbi Singleton and a fielder’s choice to score Carly Pfitzer from third.

Hastings struck back in the bottom of the third inning, putting up six runs on five hits and a fielding error. The 6-2 advantage stood until the seventh inning when the Warriors rallied to tie things up.

A seventh-inning outburst was kicked off with a sac fly from Singleton to score Cespedes from third. The inning was extended when Pfitzer battled for a walk, bringing up Ali Smith who sent a double to right-center to score two.

Down 6-5 with one out to work with, Keira Painter placed a single in shallow right field to score Smith. Midland managed to put up four runs in the frame, tying the score at 6-6 with the Broncos stepping up to the plate.

Hastings led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but Aliyah Rincon forced three straight outs to send the game into extra innings.