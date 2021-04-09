Midland softball sweeps Broncos to extend win streak to seven

Midland softball extended its win streak to seven-straight behind a pair of GPAC wins over Hastings Wednesday. The Warriors took game one 11-2 in five innings and prevailed in game two with a 7-6 extra-inning affair.
Game One: Midland 11, Hastings 2 (5 innings)
The Warriors struck first, going up 1-0 after an inning of play thanks to a home run from Katlin Anders.
Hastings bounced back in the following frame, sending a two-run shot over the fence in left-center to go up 2-1. Midland’s offense was held in check until the fifth inning when a homerun derby commenced.
Diana Nisbett got the surge started with a two-out single to right-center. Brianna Brabec stepped into the box and sent the first strike she saw over the fence in left field to give Midland a 3-2 advantage.
Emily Prai followed with an infield single and was brought home on a two-run long ball from Andrea Cespedes—putting Midland ahead 5-2.
The Warriors were able to load the bases later in the frame, setting up Hailee Fliam for a grand slam over the left field fence.
Nisbett followed up the grand slam with a blast of her own, a solo homer to center field. After four home runs in the inning, Midland led 11-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Fliam held the Broncos in check to secure the secured the win as she tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Game Two: Midland 7, Hastings 6 (8 innings)
Game two favored Midland early as the Warriors got up 2-0 with an RBI single from Bobbi Singleton and a fielder’s choice to score Carly Pfitzer from third.
Hastings struck back in the bottom of the third inning, putting up six runs on five hits and a fielding error. The 6-2 advantage stood until the seventh inning when the Warriors rallied to tie things up.
A seventh-inning outburst was kicked off with a sac fly from Singleton to score Cespedes from third. The inning was extended when Pfitzer battled for a walk, bringing up Ali Smith who sent a double to right-center to score two.
Down 6-5 with one out to work with, Keira Painter placed a single in shallow right field to score Smith. Midland managed to put up four runs in the frame, tying the score at 6-6 with the Broncos stepping up to the plate.
Hastings led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but Aliyah Rincon forced three straight outs to send the game into extra innings.
Prai led off the eighth inning with a single to left-center and was moved into scoring position after a sac bunt by Cespedes.
Prai was then advanced to third off a fly-out by Anders. Singleton continued her tear at the plate, sending a single down the left-field line to bring Prai home for a 7-6 lead.
Rincon forced a pair of groundouts and a flyout in the bottom of the eighth to bring home the extra-inning win.
Rincon went all eight innings, striking out nine.
Midland improves to 19-6 on the year with a 7-1 record in GPAC play—good for second in the league. Hastings drops to 10-19 overall and 2-6 in conference action.
Midland (19-6, 7-1 GPAC) continues its trek on the road as the team heads to (RV) Concordia University (18-5, 4-3 GPAC) for a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) battle on Saturday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m.