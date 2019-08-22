Peru State jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set Wednesday night against Midland University.
That was about it for the highlights for the Bobcats.
The eighth-ranked Warriors went on to record a 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 victory at the Wikert Event Center to improve to 3-1.
"It was great to come out in front of a huge crowd tonight with all of the students back," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "I thought we were a little up and down as a team and a little inconsistent at times."
Senior Taylor Petersen delivered 11 kills and hit .280 while junior middle blocker Sydney Morehouse had 11 kills and hit .304. Freshman right-side hitter Maddie Wieseler added seven kills while North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson finished with six.
Freshmen setters Bree Burtwistle and Hope Leimbach combined for 39 set assists with the former leading the way with 24.
"There were a lot of things we did well tonight that I'm happy about," Giesselmann said. "I can see we're making progress. I thought our team defense overall was much better."
Libero Taliyah Flores and Fredrickson had 19 digs apiece. Jaisa Russell added eight. Morehouse had four assisted blocks while Petersen, Fredrickson and middle blocker Maggie Hiatt had three apiece.
Peru State led 12-11 in the first set, but Morehouse had three kills during a 10-2 run that put Midland in control.
The Bobcats only trailed 11-10 in the second set, but a kill by Hiatt helped MU score four of the next five points. Peru State never got closer than four the rest of the set.
Burtwistle's ace serve capped a 4-0 Midland run to open the third game. The Bobcats closed to 5-3 on a kill by Tyra Mollhoff, but the Warriors responded with a 6-1 run capped by a Petersen kill.
Mollhoff and Mallory Matthies had six kills apiece for the Bobcats, who hit .065 as a team compared to .207 for MU.
Midland will play Hannibal-LaGrange and Trinity International on Friday in Olathe, Kansas.