Midland swept in GPAC opener

For the first time in a decade, Midland lost its Great Plains Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors were swept in straight sets 3-0 (19-25, 21-25, 23-25) Wednesday night by Concordia.

The Bulldogs broke open a back-and-forth set with an 4-1 run to lead 18-13. The Warriors rallied to cut the deficit to 22-17, after trailing by as many as seven, but ultimately fell short of a comeback.

Midland found itself facing a similar scenario in set two with a back-and-forth match tied at 12-all before the Bulldogs put together a 3-0 run to lead 15-12.

Jaisa Russell’s service game help the Warriors keep the deficit at three with a pair of aces at 22-19.

Concordia claimed the set on a service error, 25-21.

The Warriors found themselves in another seven-point hole in set three, 15-8. A pair of kills and an ace got Midland within five, 15-10, before Concordia pulled away for good.

Midland held off the conclusion of the match for a brief moment, getting within a point, 24-23, before Taliyah Flores’ attack was blocked at the net.

The Warriors hit .168 as a team while Concordia managed a .248 clip.