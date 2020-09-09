Midland swept in GPAC opener

For the first time in a decade, Midland lost its Great Plains Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors were swept in straight sets 3-0 (19-25, 21-25, 23-25) Wednesday night by Concordia.
The Bulldogs broke open a back-and-forth set with an 4-1 run to lead 18-13. The Warriors rallied to cut the deficit to 22-17, after trailing by as many as seven, but ultimately fell short of a comeback.
Midland found itself facing a similar scenario in set two with a back-and-forth match tied at 12-all before the Bulldogs put together a 3-0 run to lead 15-12.
Jaisa Russell’s service game help the Warriors keep the deficit at three with a pair of aces at 22-19.
Concordia claimed the set on a service error, 25-21.
The Warriors found themselves in another seven-point hole in set three, 15-8. A pair of kills and an ace got Midland within five, 15-10, before Concordia pulled away for good.
Midland held off the conclusion of the match for a brief moment, getting within a point, 24-23, before Taliyah Flores’ attack was blocked at the net.
The Warriors hit .168 as a team while Concordia managed a .248 clip.
Sydney Morehouse was the lone Midland player to reach double-digits in kills with 12, hitting .333. Lauryn Samuelson finished with nine kills and Flores added seven. Samuelson also led the team in blocks with four.
Hope Leimbach dished out 35 assists.
Midland falls to 1-2 on the year with the loss and suffers its first loss in a GPAC opener since 2010 when the Warriors fell 3-0 to Nebraska Wesleyan.
Midland travels to Hastings on Sept. 16 for its next game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!