Midland swim making a splash as one of the newest Warrior sports programs

Midland offers all but two of the sports supported by the NAIA — women’s beach volleyball and men’s volleyball — though with the recent rise of men’s volleyball, Gillespie said it’s not off the table to add the sport at some point down the line.

In the modern age, it was not uncommon to see programs, even successful programs, cut because of financial strain. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that process across the country with more than 300 different programs across all levels of college athletics cut accord to one tracker.

“I think sometimes when schools in this day and age where small private colleges are closing fairly rapidly across the country each year, I think it could be looked at as a risk to start adding, to add to try to overcome that,” Gillespie said. “It’s worked for us and I think that’s a tribute to the leadership here. They’ve always had that mindset. That’s the way we were going to grow was by investing, and investing in things that kids are passionate about doing. I don’t know if there’s any magic thing there, I just think you just have to be willing to pull that trigger and commit to it and see it through.”