Midland swim opens the season at St. Ambrose

Swimming and diving season is upon us as Midland started the year on the road at St. Ambrose.
The Warriors’ men finished as runners-up while the women placed third.
Individually, Anna Lowary (50yd freestyle, 200yd freestyle), Scott Cain (50yd freestyle, 100yd freestyle), Faith Guyer (100yd freestyle), Zander Livingston (100yd breaststroke), Rianna Mueller (1000yd freestyle), and Mohamed Saleh (1000yd freestyle) all won their respective events.
Livingston (200yd IM) and Lowary (100yd butterfly, 500yd freestyle) also earned runner-up places.
Midland will dip its toes into their home pool at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center next week when the Warriors host Sterling College for a dual meet.