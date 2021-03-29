Midland tennis picks up conference wins

Midland University earned a pair of sweeps over Mount Marty University on Saturday as they began Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play. The Warriors’ women won 6-1 while the men shutout the Lancers, winning 7-0

WOMEN: Midland 6, Mount Marty 1

Midland had strength in numbers as they defeated a Lancers team that fielded just three athletes. In doubles play, Elyse Splichal and Grace Felder won their match 6-4 in the only match contested. The Warriors won No. 2s and No. 3s by default.

In singles action, Splichal won 8-5 in her matchup of No. 1s. Felder won the other contested match at No. 3s, an 8-6 victory. With the win, Midland improves to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in GPAC action this season.

MEN: Midland 7, Mount Marty 0

The Warriors made quick work of the Lancers inside the Fremont YMCA, only giving up four points the entire afternoon. In doubles action, Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill cruised to a 6-0 win at No. 1s. In No. 2s it was a similar story as Tycho Janssen and Luca Struffi also shutout their opponents. Salvador Almeida and Nunzio Thiel complete the clean sweep, winning 6-0 at No. 3s.