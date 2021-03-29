Midland tennis picks up conference wins

Midland University earned a pair of sweeps over Mount Marty University on Saturday as they began Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play. The Warriors’ women won 6-1 while the men shutout the Lancers, winning 7-0
WOMEN: Midland 6, Mount Marty 1
Midland had strength in numbers as they defeated a Lancers team that fielded just three athletes. In doubles play, Elyse Splichal and Grace Felder won their match 6-4 in the only match contested. The Warriors won No. 2s and No. 3s by default.
In singles action, Splichal won 8-5 in her matchup of No. 1s. Felder won the other contested match at No. 3s, an 8-6 victory. With the win, Midland improves to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in GPAC action this season.
MEN: Midland 7, Mount Marty 0
The Warriors made quick work of the Lancers inside the Fremont YMCA, only giving up four points the entire afternoon. In doubles action, Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill cruised to a 6-0 win at No. 1s. In No. 2s it was a similar story as Tycho Janssen and Luca Struffi also shutout their opponents. Salvador Almeida and Nunzio Thiel complete the clean sweep, winning 6-0 at No. 3s.
In singles play, Midland’s momentum carried over as each match went the minimum. The Warriors only allowed four points to the Lancers, all coming in the final set at the No. 2s match. Abete won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1s, Thiel won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2s, Struffi won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3s, Almeida won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4s, Janssen won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5s, and Attrill won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6s.