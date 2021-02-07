 Skip to main content
Midland tennis splits dual with Baker
Midland tennis splits dual with Baker

Midland Warrior

The Midland tennis teams took to the courts inside the Fremont YMCA on Friday as they opened the second semester with a dual against Baker University. The Warrior men prevailed in their match 6-1 over the Wildcats while the women came up just short, falling 4-3.

MEN: Midland 6, Baker 1

Midland took all three doubles matches, earning a team point to begin the dual. Miguel Abete and Luca Struffi won their matchup at No. 1, 6-1. Conrad Mascarenhas and Tycho Janssen combined for a 6-4 win at No. 2, and Jeremy Attrill and Nunzio Thiel won the battle at No. 3 by a 6-1 margin.

In singles competition, Midland won five of the six matches, all in straight sets.

No. 1: Abete over Alejandro Hernandez (6-2, 6-3)

No. 2: Struffi over Carson Fitzgerald (6-3, 6-4)

No. 3: Marcus Elsey over Mascarenhas (3-6, 7-6, 10-8)

No. 4: Thiel over Adam Ruckman (6-3, 6-2)

No. 5: Janssen over Max Hovorka (6-2, 6-2)

No. 6: Attrill over Davis Steadman (6-0, 6-3)

WOMEN: Baker 4, Midland 3

In their first action, of the season the Midland women took two of three doubles matches. Grace Felder and Lexie Glosser narrowly fell 7-5 in No. 1 while Elyse Splichal and Madison Kersigo won 6-3 in No. 2. The Warriors took the doubles’ point with a win by default at No. 3.

Baker rebounded from doubles play to take the top four singles matches while Midland came away with a pair of wins, one by default. Three of the matches went to a tie-breaker set.

No. 1: Kayelee Smith over Felder (6-2, 6-2)

No. 2: Cortlyn Wolfe over Splichal (7-6, 6-1)

No. 3: Patricia Moore over Glosser (1-6, 7-6, 10-3)

No. 4: Josephine Moore over Kersigo (6-3, 6-4)

No. 5: Keyana Hastings over Taylor Jarvis (6-3, 1-6, 10-8)

No. 6: Macee Thompson win by default

Midland will continue their indoor slate of matches next weekend when they host a pair of duals. They’ll take on Bethany College on Friday at 12:00 p.m. and Sterling College on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Both dual will be played inside at the Fremont YMCA.

