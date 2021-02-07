Midland tennis splits dual with Baker

The Midland tennis teams took to the courts inside the Fremont YMCA on Friday as they opened the second semester with a dual against Baker University. The Warrior men prevailed in their match 6-1 over the Wildcats while the women came up just short, falling 4-3.

MEN: Midland 6, Baker 1

Midland took all three doubles matches, earning a team point to begin the dual. Miguel Abete and Luca Struffi won their matchup at No. 1, 6-1. Conrad Mascarenhas and Tycho Janssen combined for a 6-4 win at No. 2, and Jeremy Attrill and Nunzio Thiel won the battle at No. 3 by a 6-1 margin.

In singles competition, Midland won five of the six matches, all in straight sets.

No. 1: Abete over Alejandro Hernandez (6-2, 6-3)

No. 2: Struffi over Carson Fitzgerald (6-3, 6-4)

No. 3: Marcus Elsey over Mascarenhas (3-6, 7-6, 10-8)

No. 4: Thiel over Adam Ruckman (6-3, 6-2)

No. 5: Janssen over Max Hovorka (6-2, 6-2)

No. 6: Attrill over Davis Steadman (6-0, 6-3)

WOMEN: Baker 4, Midland 3