Midland tennis splits dual with Baker

The Midland tennis teams took to the courts inside the Fremont YMCA on Friday as they opened the second semester with a dual against Baker University. The Warrior men prevailed in their match 6-1 over the Wildcats while the women came up just short, falling 4-3.
MEN: Midland 6, Baker 1
Midland took all three doubles matches, earning a team point to begin the dual. Miguel Abete and Luca Struffi won their matchup at No. 1, 6-1. Conrad Mascarenhas and Tycho Janssen combined for a 6-4 win at No. 2, and Jeremy Attrill and Nunzio Thiel won the battle at No. 3 by a 6-1 margin.
In singles competition, Midland won five of the six matches, all in straight sets.
No. 1: Abete over Alejandro Hernandez (6-2, 6-3)
No. 2: Struffi over Carson Fitzgerald (6-3, 6-4)
No. 3: Marcus Elsey over Mascarenhas (3-6, 7-6, 10-8)
No. 4: Thiel over Adam Ruckman (6-3, 6-2)
No. 5: Janssen over Max Hovorka (6-2, 6-2)
No. 6: Attrill over Davis Steadman (6-0, 6-3)
WOMEN: Baker 4, Midland 3
In their first action, of the season the Midland women took two of three doubles matches. Grace Felder and Lexie Glosser narrowly fell 7-5 in No. 1 while Elyse Splichal and Madison Kersigo won 6-3 in No. 2. The Warriors took the doubles’ point with a win by default at No. 3.
Baker rebounded from doubles play to take the top four singles matches while Midland came away with a pair of wins, one by default. Three of the matches went to a tie-breaker set.
No. 1: Kayelee Smith over Felder (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2: Cortlyn Wolfe over Splichal (7-6, 6-1)
No. 3: Patricia Moore over Glosser (1-6, 7-6, 10-3)
No. 4: Josephine Moore over Kersigo (6-3, 6-4)
No. 5: Keyana Hastings over Taylor Jarvis (6-3, 1-6, 10-8)
No. 6: Macee Thompson win by default
Midland will continue their indoor slate of matches next weekend when they host a pair of duals. They’ll take on Bethany College on Friday at 12:00 p.m. and Sterling College on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Both dual will be played inside at the Fremont YMCA.