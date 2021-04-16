 Skip to main content
Midland tennis stays perfect in GPAC play
Midland men’s tennis remained unbeaten in GPAC play as the Warriors downed Northwestern College 7-0 in Orange City, Iowa.

In doubles play, Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill won their No. 1s match (6-2) while Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen won by an identical score at No. 2s (6-2). In No. 3s, Nunzio Thiel and Salvador Almeida blanked shutout their counterparts (6-0).

Each of the Warriors swept their competition in straight sets in singles play. In the top three pairings, Abete won 7-6 (4), 6-0 at No. 1s, Thiel won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2s, and Struffi won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3s. Conrad Mascarenhas won his No. 4s match 6-0, 6-4, Almeida won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5s, and Janssen won his No. 6 matchup 6-1, 6-0.

Midland moves to 10-6 overall on the season and is now 3-0 in the GPAC. The Warriors will travel and take on Hastings College on Sunday with a dual slated for 1:00 p.m. in Hastings, Nebraska.

