Midland tennis sweeps Doane to take home pair of GPAC titles

Midland men's and women's tennis both secured GPAC regular season titles Saturday with sweeps of Doane for just the second time in the modern era.

The women close out the regular season with a duals’ record of 18-5 overall and a 7-0 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The men are now 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC.

WOMEN: Midland 7, Doane 0

Ari Lumanog and Chloe Do Lago improved to 16-10 as a duo with a win at No. 1s over Ava Macke and Liz van der Torre (6-3). At No. 2s, Ivett Castaneda and Kristina Khmelevskaia blanked Nina Ngo and Payton Stalder (6-0). They improve to 6-3 as a tandem. Lainie Fanton and Grace Felder took down Ashlyn Kucera and Kailyn Groski at No. 3s (6-4) to move to 6-8 as a pair this season.

In singles play, Lumanog won the battle of No. 1s over Macke (6-0, 6-2). She is now an impressive 22-7 on the season. Khmelevskaia moved to 13-5 with a win at No. 2s over van der Torre (6-4, 6-2). Do Lago picked up the win at No. 3s, defeating Kucera (6-2, 6-2). The victory was her 17th of the year against nine losses.

At No. 4s, Castaneda improved her season mark to 14-4 with a win over Ngo (6-2, 6-2). Felder won at No. 5s over Stalder (6-0, 6-4) to move her solo record to 16-7. In the final singles match, Fanton won in dominating fashion over Groski (6-0, 6-0). She is now 18-6 on the season.

MEN: Midland 7, Doane 0

In the battle between the top two teams in the GPAC, the Warriors proved to be mighty with a dominant win. They earned the doubles point, winning two of the three matches, and then won all six singles points in straight sets.

At No. 1 doubles, Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda took down Jorge Chevez and Esteban Gutierrez (6-2). As a pair, they are now 5-2 on the season with all their wins in conference play. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen lost a tough match (4-6) at No. 2s to Jose Purizaca and Federico Infante. They close out the regular season with a team-best 10 doubles wins, against eight losses. In No. 3s play, Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill blanked Henrique Sakoda and Sam Coy (6-0). Thiel and Attrill have dropped just one match as a duo, sitting at 8-1 now.

In singles play, it was a highly contested match at No. 1s with Abete edging past Chavez (7-5, 6-4). Abete improves to 19-5 on the season. No. 2s saw Struffi takedown Gutierrez in another close battle (6-3, 7-6 (5)). Struffi finishes the regular season with a team-best 21-6 record in singles play.

At No. 3s, Thiel bested Purizaca (6-2, 6-4) to run his solo record to 13-8 this season. Jaime Sion earned the point at No. 4s, defeating Infante (6-0, 7-5) and moving to 13-6 on the season.

No. 5s saw Masuda win go over Sakoda (6-0, 6-0). In his first year as a Warrior, Masuda is now 12-5 in singles play. Janssen also won in dominant fashion at No. 6s. He took down Coy (6-0, 6-2) for his 18th win against seven losses.

The Midland women and men will be the top seeds in the GPAC Championships coming up this week. Play begins on Friday at the Fremont High School Tennis Courts. The Warriors will get the winner of the four- vs. five-seed in the semifinal round.

The men are scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start with the women following at 4:30 p.m.

