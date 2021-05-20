Midland tennis wraps season at nationals

Midland University’s men’s tennis season came to a conclusion on Tuesday in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship with the Warriors losing 4-0 to William Carey University in Mobile, Alabama.

The Crusaders opened up the dual by taking to the top two doubles matches to secure the first team point. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen fell to Tom Tillger and Eric Caleguer at No. 2s, 6-2. Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill had an identical setback at No. 1s to Danill Kilmov and Iskandar Karimov.

In singles play, William Carey won the matchups at No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5 to clinch the first-round victory.

At No. 1s, Abete fell to Leo Bresson (6-0, 6-3). Struffi dropped the battle at No. 3s to Karimov (6-3, 6-3).

In the No. 5 match, Salvador Almeida fell to Caleguer (6-0, 6-4). The final three singles matches were unfinished as the victory was secured with four team points for WCU.

Midland’s season comes to a close at 15-7 overall in dual play.

This year the Warriors swept through the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They swept four conference foes 7-0 and only surrendered one point in the other two duals.

Midland was the regular-season champion with a 6-0 record in the GPAC and won the postseason tournament with a pair of sweeps as well.

