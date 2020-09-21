Midland unable to keep pace with Morningside

Midland knew coming in that the Morningside College offense would be hard to corral. The Mustangs, who averaged over 50 points a game last year, were coming off a 500-plus yard game on offense in their opener a week ago. Outside of a few big plays by the thoroughbreds in maroon the Warriors did a good job on the defensive side of the ball.
After giving up 28 first half points, Midland played nearly even with the two-time defending national champions over the final 30 minutes. Morningside would ride their halftime lead to a 42-7 victory, improving to 2-0 on the season.
The loss drops Midland to 0-2 on the year overall and in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
“I like how we battled the second half,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “I’ll give our guys credit for that. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and to give them a plus three in the turnover battle really hurt us.”
Morningside’s offense was highlighted by the combination of quarterback Joe Dolincheck and wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier, a Bishop Neumann product. The tandem connected 10 times throughout the afternoon for 167 yards and five scores.
As a team, the Mustangs accumulated 452 total yards on 78 total plays. Midland was held to 279 yards on 65 plays from scrimmage.
The play of River Walker, who got the start at quarterback, was a bright spot for the Warriors.
He threw for 164 yards and ran it 15 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. His seven-yard run in the third quarter capped off a quick three-play, 24 yard drive that was set up by an interception by Charles Barnes III.
Barnes picked off Dolicheck’s pass in the flat and the sprinted down the near sideline 45 yards to set up the Warriors’ lone score. Barnes added six tackles and a pair of pass breakups on the day from his linebacker position.
“At times we played really good on offense," Jamrog said. "At times we looked good on defense. At times we looked good in special teams. We got to work on being consistent in all aspects of our game.”
Zach Acamo and Trevor Havlovic led the defense in tackles with 12 and 7 respectively. Joey Martin made an impact as well with a pair of tackles for loss.
“We need to get healthy," Jamrog said. "We had some guys nicked up and couple other guys out today. We need to fix us. It’s not about our opponent. We need to get better and execute. We’re counting on our four captains as well as other leaders in our locker room to help get us going. Our seniors have a lot invested and are used to winning football games.”
Midland (0-2) will look to get their first win of the season in two weeks as they travel to Sioux City, Iowa for a match up with Briar Cliff (0-1).
The Chargers opened the season with a loss at Doane this week by a score of 13-6. Game time at Memorial Field is set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.
