Midland unable to keep pace with Morningside

He threw for 164 yards and ran it 15 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. His seven-yard run in the third quarter capped off a quick three-play, 24 yard drive that was set up by an interception by Charles Barnes III.

Barnes picked off Dolicheck’s pass in the flat and the sprinted down the near sideline 45 yards to set up the Warriors’ lone score. Barnes added six tackles and a pair of pass breakups on the day from his linebacker position.

“At times we played really good on offense," Jamrog said. "At times we looked good on defense. At times we looked good in special teams. We got to work on being consistent in all aspects of our game.”

Zach Acamo and Trevor Havlovic led the defense in tackles with 12 and 7 respectively. Joey Martin made an impact as well with a pair of tackles for loss.

“We need to get healthy," Jamrog said. "We had some guys nicked up and couple other guys out today. We need to fix us. It’s not about our opponent. We need to get better and execute. We’re counting on our four captains as well as other leaders in our locker room to help get us going. Our seniors have a lot invested and are used to winning football games.”