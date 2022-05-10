Midland University commencement ceremony

Looking back, Bishop Brian Maas commended Midland graduates for their resilience.

Looking ahead, student speaker Monica Weber urged them to persevere through whatever future challenges they face.

Both were part of the Class of 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday in the Wikert Event Center. Midland University recognized 232 students with 225 taking part in the event.

Before that, 75 graduate students received master’s level degrees during a ceremony on Friday in the Wikert center.

Elijah Shaul, who earned his master of business administration degree, served as student speaker during the graduate commencement.

Besides the main graduation ceremonies, 14 graduating nurses were honored at the institution’s 50th Nurse Pinning Ceremony on Friday. Faculty and alumni from the school of nursing hosted that service at Sinai Lutheran Church.

Maas was the keynote speaker during a ceremony on Saturday for Midland graduates who’d earned their bachelor’s degrees. Maas has served as bishop of the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church since 2012.

In his remarks, Maas praised students for their perseverance and willingness to continue on their path to earning a degree even amid the flood of 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.

“You have shown grit, resilience, flexibility and adaptability that will prepare you well for the future,” he said. “I want you to take that diploma with you as evidence for yourself, should you ever begin to doubt yourself or forget what it is that has brought you to the achievement of this day.”

Maas also offered encouragement for the times ahead.

“Take that diploma with you as a ticket for a future that awaits you, a future you can face with great hope, real encouragement, and true confidence, because you have been equipped for it,” he said.

Weber, a human services major from Columbus, expressed regard for her fellow graduates.

She encouraged graduates to be prepared for any situation the world might throw at them and to lean on what they’ve learned to overcome adversity.

“There are going to be challenges that will push you harder than others,” she said. “It will be rough, but when times are hard, look inside yourself, take a deep breath, and think back to this moment.”

Weber shared more sentiment.

“I feel so lucky to be telling you how we are all victorious today,” she said. “This is a statement to the world that we’ve overcome so much. We did it, and we will do it again.”

Lucas Weyrich, a psychology major from Bad Urach, Germany, was awarded the John H. Prauner Award.

The Prauner Award is presented each year to a graduate who exemplifies the spirit, academic achievement, and service to the university as did John Prauner.

While at Midland in the mid-1970s, Prauner was president of Kappa Phi fraternity, treasurer of Phi Beta Lambda, a member of the business honorary society, a member of the Warrior football team and was named to the Who’s Who list his senior year.

Music was provided by the Midland University band, under the direction of Rex Barker, and Midland University choir, under the direction of Joel Johnston.

A baccalaureate ceremony took place in Kimmel Theatre on Friday evening.

The Rev. Scott Johnson, director of campus ministries, hosted the ceremony during which a blessing was bestowed on all graduates at the university.

Graduates Kyler Peetz and Olivia Engel provided students reflections and Courtney Wilder provided reflections on behalf of faculty.

Renzellous Brown and graduates Monica Weber and Brian Neely performed special music.

Midland University is a liberal arts college founded in 1883. It provides more than 30 academic areas, four graduate programs, and various professional studies programs to students at its Fremont and Omaha locations.

