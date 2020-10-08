Midland volleyball falls on the road

Midland volleyball dropped a conference road game at Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday night. The Warriors and Tigers, who were originally scheduled to play at the end of next week, took the court at the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, after another adjustment in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) schedule.

Midland took the first set of the night 25-16 but would falter the next three, losing 25-22, 25-23, and 26-24. The Warriors fall to 2-5 (1-4 GPAC) while the Tigers improve to 7-4 (4-4 GPAC).

“Credit goes to Dakota Wesleyan on getting points at the right time. Especially in games three and four,” coach Paul Giesselmann said. “At times we looked like a top 20 team tonight but we had too many errors in every phase of the match. We’ve got to work on being more consistent in games and build upon our successes.”

On paper, the teams were fairly even from an attacking standpoint. The Warriors hit .118 while the Tigers countered with a hitting percentage of .125. The difference was in the serving and the block. Midland had 14 service errors to DWU’s 7 while the Tigers had 14 blocks to the Warriors’ 9.