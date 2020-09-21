Midland volleyball picks up first conference win

After dropping three straight matches, Midland got back in the win column on Saturday evening with a win over Doane in four sets (25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22).

The victory moves the Lady Warriors to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The Tigers fall to 1-3 in the GPAC and 3-3 overall.

Despite seven service errors in each of the first two sets, the Warriors build a 2-0 lead and were on the cusp of their first sweep of the season.

In the third, the errors subsided a bit at the service line but a handful of runs by the Tigers were too much to overcome. Doane would break a 20-20 to tie late in the set thanks to a pair of kills and a pair of Midland errors for the narrow 25-23 win.

In the fourth, it was the Warriors who found a groove. After falling behind 3-1 they would take control of the set, and the match, with a 10-1 run.

Doane worked hard to tie the game and did so twice, but they were never able to take regain the lead as Midland closed out the match with a 25-22 win.