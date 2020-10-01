Midland volleyball suffers second loss to Concorida

Midland volleyball ended a 10 day hiatus on Wednesday night as the Warriors hit the court for a GPAC match at Concordia. The match was the second meeting of the year between the Warriors and Bulldogs, and just like the first meeting, Concordia was able to take the match, winning in four sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18).

Miscues were the culprit for the Warriors once again as they committed 19 service errors and had just a .112 hitting percentage for the match. On the other side of the net, Concordia hit .198 from the attack and had an even dozen (12) service errors.

“There were times where we did not look good tonight,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “We self-inflict so many times. We had too many mistakes, both physical and mental, and some of that can be attributed to us not playing in a while. However some of that can’t happen whether you’ve played or haven’t played. We’ve been practicing and there’s just not an excuse for that. The self-inflicted errors can’t continue to happen. Give credit to Concordia. They have a really good team.”