Midland rebounded from a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Morningside on Friday to earn a split against Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Warriors lost 8-4 and 14-6 to the Mustangs. They lost the opener 4-1 to DWU Saturday at Moller Field before picking up a 7-1 win.
James Scurto worked eight innings and got the victory for the Warriors. He allowed one earned run on six hits. The win improved MU to 23-23 overall and 16-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
DWU scored its lone run in the first inning before getting shut down the rest of the way.
In the bottom of the first, Gabe Settles hit a two-run double to put the Warriors ahead for good.
In the fifth, Bryan Smith scored on a passed ball before Matt Abdelnour launched a two-run home run. Abdelnour, however, wasn’t finished.
In the sixth, the junior from Long Beach, California, followed Austin Hamilton’s single with a two-run homer.
Brendon Jones closed out MU’s win by throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
Dominique Boerger went the distance to get the win for DWU in the opener. He allowed just three hits an an unearned run. MU starter Daylon Owens also threw a complete game, but allowed four earned runs on seven hits.
Jack Barrios, Darius Johnson and Settles had hits for MU. The latter had his team’s lone RBI.
Midland will compete in the GPAC Postseason Tournament Thursday-Saturday. The third-seeded Warriors are in the Jamestown, N.D. bracket and will face sixth-seeded Northwestern at 3 p.m. Thursday. Second-seeded Northwestern will play seventh-seeded Morningside at 6 that night.
Concordia is the top seed and will host the other bracket. The Bulldogs host eighth-seeded Doane at 6 Thursday night while fourth-seeded DWU plays No. 5 Mount Marty at 3.