Midland women draw with Morningside

The Midland women's soccer drew a 3-3 draw with Morningside Saturday on the road conceding a pair of second half goals to the Mustangs.

The Warriors make a lateral move in the standings to 6-4-4 overall and 4-2-2 (10 pts) in the conference, while the Mustangs are now 6-6-2 overall and 3-4-2 (8 pts) in the GPAC.

The first goal didn't come until the 28th minute when Midland's Melany Davis took a defender one-on-one and called goal to put the Warriors on the board first. Morningside responded with a goal eight minutes later by Keyera Harmon to put the teams all square at the midway point.

After intermission, it didn't take Chloe Dietz long to put Midland back on top. She took a free kick in the 50th minute from the top of the box and the ball soared between the posts to take back advantage.

Once again, Morningside had a response. Four minutes later, the Mustangs converted a goal from the right corner by Samantha O'Roy.

The Warriors showed determination on the attack as Anastasia Bitzes put a header in past the goalie to take the lead one more time in the 65th minute.

With two minutes left, Morningside tied the game with a goal off a rebounded shot in the 88th minute to send both teams home with one point in the conference.

Midland (6-4-4, 4-2-2 GPAC) will come back to Heedum Field for a three-game home stretch starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Doane (6-6-2, 3-4-1 GPAC).