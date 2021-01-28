Midland women outlast Mount Marty

The Lady Warriors held off Mount Marty's late rally to secure a 70-64 win Wednesday night.

The Warriors got off to a hot start from behind the arch shooting 3-of-5, giving them a quick eight-point lead. Mount Marty responded with a few buckets of their own, cutting down Midland's lead to three.

A layup from Emma Shepard allowed the Warriors to regain a five-point margin after one quarter of play, 16-11.

The Lancers went on another quick run to start the second quarter, pulling within two points.

Midland found an answer again, going on a 9-0 run to make it an 11-point game, which would be their largest lead of the night. Seven of the nine points during the stretch came from Peyton Wingert. Midland cruised into halftime with a comfortable 34-27 lead.

Mount Marty came out of the break and hit a three-pointer than a jump shot to pull back into the game, down just two points, 34-32.

Makenna Sullivan converted a traditional three-point play for Midland followed by a Lexi Kraft long-range three to make a six-point Midland lead.

Every time the Warriors tried to extend their lead, the Lancers had a response. Midland led 51-47 heading into the final quarter.