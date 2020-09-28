Midland women's hockey season opens season with pair of wins

Sunday’s game saw a more aggressive NDSU team as they let the puck fly in their offensive end. In the first period alone they were able to put seven shots on net, scoring once. They took advantage of an early penalty by the Warriors to tie the game 1-1 as the 14:55 mark.

Midland took the lead in the first eight minutes of action as Hareland scored her third goal of the weekend off a pass from Kenzie Bertolas and Kamryn Hayhurst.

Midland would get the first of four goals on the day by Williams in the last minute of play to take a 2-1 lead into intermission. Maxine Mass picked up the assist and her first point as a collegian.

After the break, Williams would go on a personal 3-0 run scoring twice in the first 2:10 of play and then again in the 19th minute of play. Flanigan would assist on all three with Conybear and Hatcher assisting on a goal each as well.

In the final period, things began to slow down as the two teams combined for just 15 shots on net. Midland would get one past the Bison goaltender six minutes in as Allison Rakowski scored her first collegiate goal. Hayhurst and Halvorson would assist on the final goal.

Andrea Schreiber picked up the win. She had 18 saves on 19 shots, allowing one goal via the power-play.