Midland women's hockey season opens season with pair of wins

The Midland women’s hockey team opened its season over the weekend with a pair of commanding wins over North Dakota State University. The Warriors downed the Bison 7-1 on Saturday evening and 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Several newcomers made a splash in their debuts. Alicia Williams followed up a three assist game on Saturday with four goals scored on Sunday while Kayla Flanigan had five totals assists on the weekend.
Saturday’s game saw the Warriors take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission as Maggie Marcotte and Jocelyn Hareland lit the lamp. Katie Stelling and Williams assisted on the first goal, while Flanigan picked up the assist on goal number two.
Robin Hatcher would score on a pass from Williams to stretch the lead in the second before the Bison scored their lone goal of the game midway through.
In the third, Hareland would find the back of the net once more at the 12 minute mark and then the flood gates opened. Grace Halvorson, Ally Conybear, and Hatcher would all score in the period to cap off the victory. Maxine Mass, Meredith Grothmann, Williams, and Flanigan would pick up assists in the period as well.
Hannah Stone picked up the win in net, stopping nine of ten shots that reached her. Midland outshot NDSU 56-10.
“I thought we came out and played well on Saturday,” said coach Jason White. “The girls limited their penalties as well as opportunities for our opponent. Overall, it was a great team win with everyone contributing.”
Sunday’s game saw a more aggressive NDSU team as they let the puck fly in their offensive end. In the first period alone they were able to put seven shots on net, scoring once. They took advantage of an early penalty by the Warriors to tie the game 1-1 as the 14:55 mark.
Midland took the lead in the first eight minutes of action as Hareland scored her third goal of the weekend off a pass from Kenzie Bertolas and Kamryn Hayhurst.
Midland would get the first of four goals on the day by Williams in the last minute of play to take a 2-1 lead into intermission. Maxine Mass picked up the assist and her first point as a collegian.
After the break, Williams would go on a personal 3-0 run scoring twice in the first 2:10 of play and then again in the 19th minute of play. Flanigan would assist on all three with Conybear and Hatcher assisting on a goal each as well.
In the final period, things began to slow down as the two teams combined for just 15 shots on net. Midland would get one past the Bison goaltender six minutes in as Allison Rakowski scored her first collegiate goal. Hayhurst and Halvorson would assist on the final goal.
Andrea Schreiber picked up the win. She had 18 saves on 19 shots, allowing one goal via the power-play.
“Credit to NDSU on coming out more aggressive on Sunday,” White said. “Our girls weren’t quite as sharp defensively and had a few missteps that we’ll correct before our next game. It was great to get back on the ice competing again after the long layoff.”
Midland (2-0) will travel to Fargo to take on NDSU (0-2) on Oct. 10 and 11. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!