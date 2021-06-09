Midland women's soccer head coach Greg Jarosik resigns

Midland women's soccer coach Greg Jarosik has resigned from the position following a successful eight-year tenure with the Warriors.

Jarosik leaves as the winningest coach in program history, amassing a 97-35-22 record over the past eight seasons.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Midland and I am proud of what the program was able to accomplish over these past eight seasons,” Jarosik said. “We had many firsts both for Midland women’s soccer and for the GPAC women’s soccer teams in general. I look forward to seeing the program continue to grow and will always be a Warrior fan.”

During his tenure, Jarosik led the Warriors to a pair of NAIA National Championship appearances.

In 2018, they reached the final site and the national quarterfinals, the best-ever finish by a GPAC school to date. That year Midland finished the season ranked No. 8 in the nation.

In 2019, the Warriors won the GPAC Regular Season and Postseason Championships and reached a No. 15 ranking during the season. They earned a host-bid for the NAIA Opening Round and narrowly missed a season trip to the final site.